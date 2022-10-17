ICCIMA ready to launch secretariat for TIR Carnets guarantor institutions

TEHRAN – Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) has expressed readiness for launching a global secretariat for TIR Carnets guarantor institutions, the ICCIMA portal reported.

The proposal for launching the mentioned secretariate was made in a meeting between ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie and Secretary General of the International Road Transport Union (IRU) Umberto de Pretto in Tehran on Monday.

Speaking in this meeting, Shafeie announced Iran's full readiness to hold the first meeting of the ECO members’ advisory group of TIR Carnets guarantor institutions in Tehran.

“Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture is also ready to establish the secretariat of Carnets guarantor institutions for non-ECO countries in Tehran with the support of the International Road Transport Union,” he added.

Shafeie further mentioned Iran's strategic position in regional transportation and the country’s access to open waters, saying: "The development of transatlantic cooperation is important for Iran, at the regional level and beyond. Especially since both the presidency of the ECO Chamber of Commerce and the ECO Secretariat have been transferred to Iran, and from this point of view, we are in a good position.”

De Pretto for his part underlined the constructive cooperation between IRU and ICCIMA and expressed appreciation for Iran's role in strengthening regional transit.

EF/MA

Photo: ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie (R) and IRU Secretary General Umberto de Pretto meet in Tehran on Monday.