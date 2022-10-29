Iranian children honored at Nova Zagora art exhibition

TEHRAN – Seven Iranian children have been awarded honorary diplomas at the 24th Nova Zagora International Youth Art Exhibition in Bulgaria.

Parnia Mohammadi, Nazanin-Zahra Khateri, Elena Omid, Fatima Solgi, Fatemeh Masudi, Zahra Asgari and Paniz Nikbakht are all from different branches of the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults – Kanoon.

A specialized jury chaired by Professor Marin Dobrev selected the winners and the entries to the exhibition. Stara Zagora, Suzana Karanfilova, and Sofia and Maria Petkova were the other members of the panel.

The jury honored 10 schools and fine arts institutes each with an honorary collection certificate and 15 teachers for their teaching work.

The Honorary Diploma for Best Children’s Work was given to the 11-year-old Turkish child Beliz Renda from the Atolye Veysel Acar in Trabzon.

The Honorary Diploma for Best Collection was awarded to the Rabeya Art Academy in the capital of Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Mayya Ananieva from the Art School Colorit in Pleven, Bulgaria, received the Honorary Diploma for Best Teacher.

The Nova Zagora International Youth Art Exhibition was organized from May 30 to June 30, showcasing works by children from Bangladesh, Belarus, Bulgaria, UK, Germany, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Iran, Canada, Kazakhstan, Cyprus, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, USA, North Macedonia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Serbia, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, Hungary, Croatia, Montenegro and the Czech Republic.



The exhibition is organized every year by Nova Zagora Association and Duga Art Studio.

The 25th edition of the exhibit will open on June 1, 2023 at the Nova Zagora Rusi Karabiberov Art Gallery.

Photo: A drawing by the 18-year-old Iranian girl, Fatemeh Masudi, was among the works put on view at the 24th Nova Zagora International Youth Art Exhibition in Bulgaria.

MMS/YAW