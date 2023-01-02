Historical towers turn off lights to commemorate General Soleimani

TEHRAN – Three iconic brick towers in Tehran turned off lights on Monday evening to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of General Qassem Soleimani, who was the powerful commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

Exterior lights for the historical towers of Tughrul, Shebeli, and Ala ad-din will be switched off [on Monday evening] to pay homage to martyr Soleimani, CHTN quoted provincial tourism chief Parham Janfeshan as saying on Sunday.

General Soleimani was martyred in a U.S. airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday morning.

Standing tall in the city of Rey, the 12th-century Tughrul Tower is the tomb of Seljuk ruler Tughrul Beg, who died in Rey in 1063. Originally, like other monuments of its time, it was capped by a conical dome which would have added to its height.

Shebeli Tower in Damavand is a roofed octagon tomb where Sheikh Shebeli, a Sufi mystic, is laid to rest. The structure is a remnant of the Samanid era, making it from the 12th century, at the latest, and is similar in design to extant structures in Bukhara.

Located to the north of Varamin, a small town forty-two kilometers south of Tehran, the tomb tower of Ala ad-din was completed in 1289 during the Ilkhanid era.

AFM