Condition being prepared to construct 4,300 National Housing Movement units in Lorestan

TEHRAN- As announced by a provincial official, the condition is being prepared for the construction of 4,300 units of the National Housing Movement in Lorestan province, in the west of Iran.

Reza Payamani, the deputy head of the Transport and Urban Development Department of the province, said that out of 147,000 people who have registered in the National Housing Movement so far, 37,500 applicants were found to be eligible, and 60 percent of the applicants are from Khoram-Abad county.

From the beginning of the plan and in the form of different options, Lorestan's share was 12,415 units, which will reach 49,660 units during the four-year plan, of which construction of 1,290 units has started, he stated.

In early November, a board member of the National Land and Housing Organization announced that about 57,000 hectares of land within the boundaries of the cities has been provided for the National Housing Movement plan.

Arsalan Maleki also said that the private sector owners in provinces with land shortages can participate in the National Housing Movement to provide land.

National Housing Movement to construct four million housing units in four years is one of the major plans of the current government in the housing sector.

According to the plan, out of these four million residential units, 3.2 million units will be constructed in cities and 800,000 units in villages, some of these units are currently being constructed after providing lands and preparing the necessary conditions.

In early November, Hadi Abbasi-Asl, the deputy minister of transport and urban development, announced that currently, at least one million units of the National Housing Movement are under construction with average progress of about 30 percent.

After National Housing Action Plan (started in 2018), National Housing Movement is the government’s second major program to provide affordable housing units for the low-income classes.

The operation for the construction of 209,212 residential units of the National Housing Movement began in early February.

The ceremony to begin the mentioned operation and also to launch some development projects in the housing sector was attended by the former Transport and Urban Development Minister Rostam Qasemi.

Also, in late July, Qasemi inaugurated a project for the construction of the first group of affordable housing units for laborers under the framework of the National Housing Movement.

And on November 5, the deputy head of the Housing Foundation of Islamic Revolution announced that 195,000 units of the National Housing Movement are under construction in the rural areas, and stressed that the figure will reach 240,000 units by the eleventh Iranian calendar month Bahman (January 21, 2023).

