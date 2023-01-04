Shahrdari Gorgan too strong for Al Naft at WASL West Asia League

TEHRAN – Shahrdari Gorgan of Iran thrashed Al Naft of Iraq 110-69 in the WASL West Asia League on Wednesday.

Shahrdari Gorgan Mohammad Jamshidi top scored with 31 points, while Antwaine Wiggins scored 29 points for Al Naft.

The Iranian basketball team started the campaign with an 81-74 loss against Lebanese team Al Riyadi in Beirut but defeated Syrian basketball team Al Karamah 83-78 in their second match.

Shahrdari Gorgan are drawn in Group B along with Al Naft SC (IRQ), Al Karamah SC (SYR) and Al Riyadi Beirut (LBN).

Each Sub-Zone league consists of eight (8) teams divided into two (2) groups of four (4). Each team will play the other team at home and away. The top team from each group will advance to the Semi-Finals, while the second and third will face-off in qualification to Semi-Finals match-ups.

Eventually, the top three teams from WASL West Asia League and WASL Persian Gulf League will qualify for the WASL Final eight, where they will be joined by Champions of South Asia and Central Asia.

The WASL Final eight finalists will qualify for FIBA Asia Champions Cup 2023, on the road to FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2023, FIBA’s highest club competition.