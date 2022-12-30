Zob Ahan defeat Al-Ittihad Ahli at WASL West Asia League

TEHRAN – Zob Ahan of Iran beat Syrian basketball team Al-Ittihad Ahli 75-54 in the WASL West Asia League Group A on Thursday.

Leading the way in scoring for Zob Ahan was Farid Aslani who had 15 points, but Mohammad Hossein Ahmadi (13 points), Arman Zangeneh (11 points), Sajjad Masheyekhi (11 points), and Arsalan Kazemi (10 points) were not too far behind.

Al-Ittihad Ahli had a bit more help for Ronald Delph (17 points, 13 rebounds) in Chris Darrington (19 points) but there’s still a lot left to be desired from this Syrian squad who remain winless in WASL - West Asia play.

Aob Ahan had lost to Beirut Club in Lebanon last week.

Each Sub-Zone league consists of eight (8) teams divided into two (2) groups of four (4). Each team will play the other team at home and away. The top team from each group will advance to the Semi-Finals, while the second and third will face-off in qualification to Semi-Finals match-ups.

Eventually, the top three teams from WASL West Asia League and WASL Persian Gulf League will qualify for the WASL Final eight, where they will be joined by Champions of South Asia and Central Asia.

The WASL Final eight finalists will qualify for FIBA Asia Champions Cup 2023, on the road to FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2023, FIBA’s highest club competition.