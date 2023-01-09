TEDPIX climbs 11,600 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 11,678 points to 1.646 million on Monday.

As reported, over 19.111 billion securities worth 101.107 trillion rials (about $266 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index rose 5,565 points, and the second market’s index climbed 32,724 points.

TEDPIX lost 68,000 points to 1.579 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

