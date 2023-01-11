Tourism minister cuts ribbon on tourist complex

TEHRAN – On Tuesday, Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Minister Ezzatollah Zarghami inaugurated a tourist complex during his visit to the northwestern city of Shabestar in East Azarbaijan province.

A budget of three trillion rials ($7.5 million) has been allocated for the establishment of the complex, which is set up by the private sector, IRNA reported on Wednesday.

Constructed in a piece of land covering 15,000 square meters in area, the complex is expected to generate 60 job opportunities, the report added.

The complex includes accommodation units, a traditional restaurant, a swimming pool, a greenhouse, and several multi-purpose halls.

Soaked in history and culture for millennia, Tabriz, the capital of East Azarbaijan, embraces several historical and religious sites, including the Jameh Mosque of Tabriz and Arg of Tabriz, and UNESCO-registered Tabriz Historic Bazaar Complex to name a few. The city became the capital of the Mongol Il-Khan Mahmud Gazan (1295–1304) and his successor. Timur (Tamerlane), a Turkic conqueror, took it in 1392. Some decades later, the Kara Koyunlu Turkmen made it their capital. It was when the famous Blue Mosque was built in Tabriz.

The city retained its administrative status under the Safavid dynasty until 1548 when Shah Tahmasp I relocated his capital westward to Qazvin. During the next two centuries, Tabriz changed hands several times between Persia and the Ottoman Empire. During World War I, the city was temporarily occupied by Turkish and then Soviet troops.

Tabriz was declared a world craft city of carpet weaving by the World Craft in 2016. It also bore the title of the Islamic Tourism Capital in 2018.

