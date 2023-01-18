Construction of 696 workshops completed in industrial parks

TEHRAN – As announced by the head of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO), the construction of 696 workshops have been completed in the industrial parks of the country.

Ali Rasoulian said, “We have planned to build 1,746 workshop units in the industrial parks and zones of the country, of which 696 units have been already completed.”

Out of 696 completed units, 222 units were built by provincial companies and 474 units by the private sector, and 264 workshop units are also under construction, he added.

As previously announced by the official, 1,433 small workshop units were established in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20, 2022), most of which were the production and knowledge-based units with high technology.

According to the ISIPO head, 2,067 idle industrial units were revived in the country’s industrial parks and zones during the previous year.

With the reviving of the mentioned units job opportunities were created for over 39,000 people, he stated.

“ISIPO had put it on the agenda to revive 2,000 stagnant units inside and outside industrial parks and zones in the previous year and by the end of the year 2,067 idle units returned to the production cycle, which provided employment for more than 39,000 people,” Rasoulian said.

The official has also recently announced that over 2,000 idle units have returned to the production cycle since the current government took office in August 2021.

According to Rasoulian, who is also the deputy industry, mining, and trade minister, this approach is very important since the country has been dealing with the most severe international sanctions for many years; and it relies more than ever on domestic production.

Of course, what is seen as the result of the efforts of the ISIPO, as one of the main organizations in charge of boosting the country's production, planning and diligent follow-up to revive the stagnant production units, fortunately, the work in this due is on the right track, the official has stated, highlighting that revival of each stagnant production and industrial unit leads to job creation and return to work of 18 people on average.

The latest data released by the ISIPO head indicate that 1,000 idle industrial production units have been revived in the country since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year.

