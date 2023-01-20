Persepolis beat Zob Ahan to cement place at top
January 20, 2023 - 19:28
TEHRAN – Persepolis football team consolidated their lead in the Iran Professional League (IPL) with a 1-0 win over Zob Ahan here at the Azadi Stadium on Friday.
The Reds’ captain Omid Alishah scored the only goal of the match with a header in the 69th minute.
Persepolis lead the table with 35 points, five points ahead of second-place Sepahan.
In Kerman, Mes defeated rock-bottom Naft Masjed Soleyman 2-0.
Sanat Naft and Foolad also shared the spoils in a goalless draw.
On Saturday, Tractor will host Gol Gohar in Tabriz and Havadar play Aluminum in Tehran.
Leave a Comment