Tractor, Gol Gohar share spoils: IPL

TEHRAN – Tractor and Gol Gohar football teams shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw in Matchday 16 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Saturday.

Kaveh Rezaei gave the host a lead just five minutes into the match but Amin Ghaseminejhad leveled the score from the penalty spot in the 30th minute and Reza Shekari made the scoreboard 2-1 for Gol Gohar four minutes later.

Shortly after, Tractor put the visiting under pressure to equalize the match and Gol Gohar player Mehran Golzari scored an own goal.

Gol Gohar remained third with 29 points, six points behind leaders Persepolis.

Earlier in the day, Havadar were held to a 1-1 draw against Aluminum in Tehran.

Ezatollah Pourghaz found the back of Aluminum’s net from the penalty spot in the 24th minute and Mohammadrza Azadi equalized the match in the 62nd minute.