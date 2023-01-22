Manufacturing of washing machines increases 9%

TEHRAN- Manufacturing of washing machines in Iran has risen nine percent in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 21, 2022), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, according to the data released by Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry.

The ministry’s data indicate that 1.16 million washing machines have been manufactured in the nine-month period of this year, while the figure was 1.061 million in the same time span of the previous year.

Based on the data previously released by the ministry, 1.456 million washing machines were manufactured in the country during the past Iranian calendar year 1400, showing 20 percent growth year on year.

Manufacturing of home appliances in Iran rose 7.56 percent during the previous year from the preceding year.

According to the industry ministry’s data, over 6,273,600 sets of large home appliances, including TV sets, refrigerators and freezers, washing machines, and air coolers were manufactured in 1400, while the figure was 5,832,400 in 1399.

Among the mentioned products, just air cooler experienced a production drop, and production of the other items increased.

Over the past few years, the Iranian government has been following a new strategy for supporting domestic production to neutralize the impacts of the U.S. sanctions while reducing the reliance of the economy on oil revenues.

The home appliances sector has been one of the pioneers in this regard and like many other areas, the production of home appliances has witnessed a significant rise in the past four years.

MA/MA