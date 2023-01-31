93 tourism projects to come on stream in Tehran

TEHRAN – A total of 93 tourism-related projects are scheduled to be inaugurated across Tehran province, the provincial tourism chief has said.

“In celebration of the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, which is known as Ten-Day Fajr celebrations (this year from February 1 to 11), the projects will come on stream,” Parham Janfeshan said on Tuesday.

Eco-lodge units, guest houses, traditional restaurants, tourist complexes and travel agencies are among the projects, the official added.

Over 440 handicrafts workshops will also be inaugurated during the mentioned time, he noted.

A budget of 16 trillion rials ($40 million) has been invested in the projects, which are scattered in different cities of the province, he mentioned.

The first time Tehran is mentioned in historical accounts is in an 11th-century chronicle in which it is described as a small village north of Ray.

Ray, in which signs of settlement date from 6000 BC, is often considered to be Tehran’s predecessor. It became the capital city of the Seljuk Empire in the 11th century but later declined with factional strife between different neighborhoods and the Mongol invasion of 1220.

Tehran has many to offer its visitors including Golestan Palace, Grand Bazaar, Treasury of National Jewels, National Museum of Iran, Glass & Ceramic Museum, Masoudieh Palace, Sarkis Cathedral, Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art, and Carpet Museum of Iran, to name a few.

ABU/

