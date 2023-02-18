About 71,000 ha of land provided for National Housing Movement

TEHRAN- As announced by the acting head of the National Land and Housing Organization, about 71,000 hectares of land has been already provided for the National Housing Movement plan.

Arsalan Maleki said that of the mentioned lands, about 28 hectares have been provided during one past year.

In the past year, about 28,000 hectares of land have been provided within the boundaries of the cities and more than 12,000 hectares have been annexed to the cities, he stated.

The official has previously said that the private sector owners in provinces with land shortages can participate in the National Housing Movement to provide land.

National Housing Movement to construct four million housing units in four years is one of the major plans of the current government in the housing sector.

According to the plan, out of these four million residential units, 3.2 million units will be constructed in cities and 800,000 units in villages, some of these units are currently being constructed after providing lands and preparing the necessary conditions.

After National Housing Action Plan (started in 2018), National Housing Movement is the government’s second major program to provide affordable housing units for the low-income classes.

The operation for the construction of 209,212 residential units of the National Housing Movement began in early February 2022.

The ceremony to begin the mentioned operation and also to launch some development projects in the housing sector was attended by the former Transport and Urban Development Minister Rostam Qasemi.

Also, in late July 2022, Qasemi inaugurated a project for the construction of the first group of affordable housing units for laborers under the framework of the National Housing Movement.

MA/MA