Tehran to host Iran-Qatar business forum

TEHRAN – A grand Iran-Qatar business forum is scheduled to be held in Tehran during March 6-7, an official with Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization announced.

Farzad Piltan, the director-general of TPO's Office of Arabian and African Countries, said 20 major Qatari holdings and companies along with more than 200 Iranian companies active in various fields are going to participate in this event, the TPO portal reported.

According to Piltan, the forum has been organized by the TPO in collaboration with Qatar’s embassy in Tehran and Qatar Development Bank.

The event is going to be attended by senior officials from both sides including TPO Head Alireza Peyman-Pak, deputy head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), and Qatar's deputy minister of Trade and Industry, as well as the secretary general of Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

In addition to introducing the two countries’ economic and investment opportunities, during the two-day event, the representatives of the private sectors of the two sides are going to hold B2B meetings to explore ways of expanding mutual cooperation.

Tehran and Doha have set a target of three billion dollars of annual trade by 2025.

In a meeting between Mohsen Rezaei, the Iranian vice president for economic affairs, and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al-Thani in October 2022, the two sides discussed ways of expanding trade ties between the two countries and emphasized the need for taking the necessary measures to reach the mentioned economic goal.

During the meeting, which was also attended by TPO Head Alireza Peyman-Pak, the Iranian side proposed drawing a roadmap for the two countries’ trade development which was welcomed by Qatar's Emir.

Rezaei and Peyman-Pak visited Doha on top of a trade delegation to attend the opening ceremony of Iran’s exclusive exhibition in the country.

EF/MA