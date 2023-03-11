Iran victorious over South Korea at 2023 Asian Beach Handball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated South Korea 2-0 (20-12, 24-4) in the 9th Asian Men’s Beach Handball Championship on Saturday.

Iran, who have been drawn in Group A along with the Philippines, Qatar, South Korea and Saudi Arabi, had defeated Saudi Arabia 2-1 in their opening match.

Iran are scheduled to play the Philippines on Tuesday.

Host Indonesia, Vietnam, Oman, Hong Kong, Kuwait and China are in Group B.

The 9th Asian Men’s & Women’s Beach Handball Championship started on Friday (March 10) in Bali, Indonesia and will run until March 19.

The winners will qualify for the beach handball competition of the 2nd ANOC World Beach Games, which will be held in Bali, Indonesia, from Aug. 5 to 12, 2023.

The top two teams will also advance to the 11th IHF Men’s Beach Handball World Championships, to be held in June/July 2024.