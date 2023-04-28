2023 IBSA Judo Asian Championships: Jeddi takes gold

TEHRAN – Vahid Jeddi of Iran claimed a gold medal in the 2023 edition of the IBSA Judo Asian Championships on Friday.

He defeated his Japanese rival in the J2-73kg class.

Iran’s Mahdi Borchlou also claimed a bronze medal in the J1-73kg class.

Earlier in the day, Meysam Banitaba had defeated his Indian rival by ippon in the 60kg weight class.

A total of 85 judokas (58 men and 27 women) from 11 Asian countries compete for the continental title in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The competition is part of the qualification for Paris 2024.