Gholami wins Iran’s third gold at 2023 IBSA Judo Asian Championships

TEHRAN – Mousa Gholami of Iran claimed a gold medal on Saturday in the 2023 edition of the IBSA Judo Asian Championships.

He defeated his opponent from Kazakhstan in J1-90kg final match of.

Vahid Jeddi in J2-73kg and Meysam Banitaba in J1-60kg had won two gold medals in Day 1 of the 2023 IBSA Judo Asian Championships.

A total of 85 judokas (58 men and 27 women) from 11 Asian countries compete for the continental title in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The competition is part of the qualification for Paris 2024.