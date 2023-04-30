Chinese ambassador visits Ardabil, praises its hospitable people

TEHRAN – Chinese ambassador to Tehran Chang Hua toured the northwestern province of Ardabil during a three-day trip, which began on Thursday.

Accompanied by his wife, he visited tourist attractions and natural sights of the province, IRNA reported on Sunday.

“During our visit to this region, we were deeply touched by the beauty of nature and the kindness and hospitality of its people,” the ambassador wrote on his Twitter account.



On Thursday, Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Minister Ezzatollah Zarghami, inaugurated the “Ardabil 2023” event in the northwestern Iranian city.

The opening ceremony was attended by the ministers and representatives from the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) as well as foreign ambassadors and Iranian cultural and tourism officials.

Last July, Zarghami said that the “Ardabil 2023” would be a great opportunity to promote the province on an international scale.

As “Ardabil 2023” approaches, it is necessary to make the most of the opportunity to introduce the province internationally and to build infrastructure in the province, the minister said.

Ardabil province is rich in cultural heritage and tourism, but suffers from a lack of investment and infrastructure, he added.

Ardabil’s potential in tourism, as well as tourists’ interest in visiting this province, has created the need for better infrastructure and investments in this field, he explained.

In 2019, Ardabil along with Sari, the capital of Mazandaran province, were selected as the cultural capitals of the Economic Cooperation Organization for 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Last April, the tourism authorities of the province announced that they had developed extensive plans to draw more tourists during the winter to the province and make it the winter tourism hub of the country.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardabil is well known for having abundant natural beauty, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and the Shrine Ensemble.

The province is freezing in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardabil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

ABU/

