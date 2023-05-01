Annual aluminum ingot production stands at over 630,000 tons

TEHRAN – Production of aluminum ingot stood at 632,166 tons in Iran during the past Iranian calendar year 1401 (ended on March 20).

Among the country’s four major producers, South Aluminum Corporation (SALCO) had the best performance in the past year, producing 270,185 tons of aluminum ingots, followed by Iranian Aluminum Company (IRALCO) producing 178,077 tons, Almahdi Aluminum Company producing 147,749 tons, and Iran Alumina Company producing 36,155 tons of the product.

According to the data previously released by Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), production of aluminum ingot in Iran rose 20 percent in Iranian calendar year 1400, as compared to the preceding year.

The IMIDRO’s data put the annual production of aluminum ingot at 538,633 tons in 1400, while the figure was 446,836 tons in 1399, and 278,318 tons in 1398.

Among the country’s four major producers, Iranian Aluminum Company (IRALCO) had the best performance in 1400, producing 177,058 tons of aluminum ingots, although the figure was 185,000 tons in the preceding year.

South Aluminum Corporation (SALCO) produced 173,594 tons, production by Almahdi Aluminum Company stood at 150,738 tons, and Iran Alumina Company produced 37,243 tons of aluminum ingots in the mentioned year, the IMIDRO’s data indicated.

Iranian officials estimate the country’s aluminum sector has a value of $22 billion, which is sufficient to meet the country’s aluminum needs.

At present, Iran is the 18th biggest aluminum-producing country in the world.

The country plans to reach the annual production of 1.5 million tons of aluminum ingot by the Iranian calendar year 1404 (March 2025-March 2026).

MA