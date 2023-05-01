Indian Muslims Protest Against Demolition of Jannatul Al-Baqi

A protest on 100 Years of Demolition of Shrines of Household of Prophet (saw) was organised by IAYF (Isna Ashari Youths Foundation) and held in Mumbai, India.

On the 8th of Shawwal, Wednesday, in the year 1345 AH (April 21, 1925), mausoleums in Jannatul Al-Baqi (Madina) were demolished by King Ibn Saud.



In the same year (1925), he also demolished the tombs of holy personages at Jannat al-Mualla (Makkah) where the Holy Prophet (s)'s mother, wife, grandfather, and other ancestors are buried.



Muslims across India have observed Youm-e-Inhedam Jannatul Baqi across the country and carried out mourning processions to mark the tragic event.



At Moghul Masjid, Dongri, Mumbai, dated 30th April 2023, Religious leaders like Maulana Mahdi Mahadavipour (Representative of Ayatullah Khamenei), Maulana Husain Mehdi Husaini, Maulana Ghulam Hasan Noori in their speeches strongly condemned the demolition of the holy shrines adding that their protest would continue till the restoration of dignity of the holy shrines. Around 50 more religious speakers and more than 500 people attended the protest which also included ladies.



They said that the reconstruction of 'Jannatul Baqi' is an issue in faith, spiritual, and human in nature.



They lodged a strong protest on the dilapidated condition of 'Jannatul Baqi' while they also presented 'pursa' (condolence) to the holy Prophet (Peace be upon Him) on the destruction of holy shrines.



On the occasion, solidarity was also expressed with the people of Palestine, Yemen and Syria.