Iran, India vow support for multilateralism: statement

TEHRAN– Iran and India national security bodies issued a statement at the end of India's National Security Advisor's visit to Tehran, vowing their support for multilateralism in line with the goal of more regional peace and security, Mehr News Agency reported.

At the end of the one-day visit of Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Kumar Doval to Tehran, and his meetings with different high-ranking Iranian officials including his Iranian counterpart Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, Iran and India issued a joint statement signed by Admiral Shamkhani and Doval.

After evaluating global, regional and bilateral developments, the two sides emphasized the commitment of the two countries to fighting terrorism in all its forms and shapes in order to create peace, stability and security in the region, the statement said.

The two sides also declared their commitment to increasing cooperation in order to jointly face global and regional challenges and emphasized the need to review new and influential developments in the world to strengthen multilateralism.

In the statement, the two sides stressed strengthening cooperation in bilateral, regional and multilateral formats with the aim of regional integration.

The two countries pointed to transportation as a main element in regional integration and collective welfare, and also, the Chabahar project was emphasized as a symbol of cooperation between the two sides.

The two sides also stressed the need to increase joint efforts with the Russian Federation and other interested countries in Central Asia and the Caucasus with the aim of completing the existing corridors, especially the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and other transportation routes that use Chabahar as a transit hub in the region.

Elsewhere in the joint statement of the national security institutions of Iran and India, the two sides expressed concern about the humanitarian and economic situation in Afghanistan and voiced their support for the establishment of an inclusive government with the meaningful participation of all different groups and ethnicities.

Emphasizing the need for further development of relations between the people of the two countries, considering the deep cultural and historical ties between the two nations, was another topic emphasized in the joint statement signed by Doval and Shamkhani.