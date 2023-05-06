Security chief blames US for Israeli terror acts on Iran’s nuclear sites

TEHRAN - Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), said on Friday that the United States is to blame for all of Israel’s terrorist attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities and nuclear scientists.

The comments by Shamkhani came after U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Washington allows Israel freedom of action against Iran’s nuclear program.

“Jake Sullivan has said that if #Iran tries to produce nukes, US will recognize Israel's freedom of action to counter. This admission means that US has been and will be responsible for all terrorist acts of Zionists against Iran's facilities and people, accepting its consequences,” Shamkhani tweeted.

In a speech at the Washington Institute think tank on Thursday, Sullivan said, “As President [Joe] Biden has repeatedly reaffirmed, he will take the actions necessary…, including by recognizing Israel’s freedom of action” against Iran’s nuclear activities.

Tehran has consistently asserted that the Islamic Republic has no intention to produce nuclear weapons and that its nuclear program is just intended for peaceful purposes.

Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has even issued a fatwa (religious decree) saying that nuclear weapons research, acquisition, and use are all prohibited by Islamic law.

Up to seven Iranian nuclear experts have been assassinated by the Israeli regime, including Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was the victim of a planned assassination in 2020.

Iran’s nuclear facilities have also been repeatedly the target of terrorist attacks by the Israeli regime.

Israel is the sole owner of nuclear weapons, including hundreds of atomic bombs in West Asia.

The Tel Aviv regime has, however, consistently avoided all forms of responsibility to international bodies, most notably the United Nations, owing to the blind support of its main supporter, the United States.