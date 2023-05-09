UAE seeking to become Iran’s top trade partner in region

TEHRAN - Head of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said his country is seeking to become Iran’s top trading partner in the region, the ICCIMA portal reported.

Abdullah Mohamed Al Mazrouei, who visited Iran at the head of a business delegation, made the remarks in a meeting with Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Gholam-Hossein Shafeie in Tehran on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the common fields of cooperation, economic relations, and how to expand commercial relations between the private sectors of Iran and the UAE.

Stating that the UAE is one of the most important neighboring countries of Iran with a deep historical relationship, Shafeie said: “The UAE is Iran's second trading partner in the world after China, and the volume of our annual exchanges has reached about 24 billion dollars. Despite all the restrictions of the past and the heavy shadow of political issues on economic relations, the UAE has always maintained its good position in relation to Iran and the mentioned issues have not been able to have a deep impact on our business relations.”

Photo: ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie (R) and Head of UAE Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry Abdullah Mohamed Al Mazrouei