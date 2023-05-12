Land provided for National Housing Movement in all cities of Semnan

TEHRAN- Land is provided for the implementation of the National Housing Movement plan in all cities of Semnan province, the governor-general of the province announced.

Mohammad-Reza Hashemi said, “The speed of operation in the National Housing Movement of the province is one of the points that we emphasize a lot; speeding up construction and providing infrastructure is one of the issues that should be addressed in all the cities of Semnan province.”

Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash has said that lands have been given to 136,000 applicants for the construction of National Housing Movement units.

National Housing Movement to construct four million housing units in four years is one of the major plans of the current government in the housing sector.

According to the plan, out of these four million residential units, 3.2 million units will be constructed in cities and 800,000 units in villages, some of these units are currently being constructed after providing lands and preparing the necessary conditions.

After National Housing Action Plan (started in 2018), National Housing Movement is the government’s second major program to provide affordable housing units for the low-income classes.

The operation for the construction of 209,212 residential units of the National Housing Movement began in February 2022.

The ceremony to begin the mentioned operation and also to launch some development projects in the housing sector was attended by former Transport and Urban Development Minister Rostam Qasemi.

Also, in July 2022, the minister inaugurated a project for the construction of the first group of affordable housing units for laborers under the framework of the National Housing Movement.

MA