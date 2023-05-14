Commodities worth over $620m traded at IME in a week

TEHRAN- During the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) witnessed trade of 2,958,011 tons of commodities and 100 vehicles with a total trading value of more than $628 million on its physical market.

As reported by the IME’s Public Relations and International Affairs Department, the exchange saw on its metals and minerals trading floor trade of 2,520,596 tons of commodities valued at nearly $427 million.

On this floor the IME sold 1,249,659 tons of cement, 754,000 tons of iron ore, 372,507 tons of steel, 131,000 tons of sponge iron, 7,415 tons of aluminum, 7,025 tons of copper, 2,000 tons of coke, 780 tons of zinc, 200 tons of molybdenum concentrate and 100 vehicles.

Furthermore, the IME witnessed on both domestic and export rings of its oil and petrochemical trading floor 428,994 tons of commodities worth more than $196 million.

Commodities traded on this floor included 133,000 tons of vacuum bottom, 127,752 tons of bitumen, 97,858 tons of polymeric products, 39,388 tons of chemicals, 19,000 tons of lube cut, 9,000 tons of sulfur, 3,466 tons of base oil, 900 tons of insulation, 500 tons of petroleum products and 110 tons of gas feedstocks.

The IME also traded within the same week 8,420 tons of commodities on its side market.

As previously reported, IME witnessed trade of 11,429,496 tons of commodities with a total trading value of more than $2.5 billion on its physical market during the past Iranian calendar month (ended on April 20).

As reported by the IME’s Public Relations and International Affairs Department, the exchange saw on its metals and minerals trading floor, trade of 9,646,113 tons of commodities valued at more than $1.5 billion.

On this floor the IME sold 5,109,245 tons of cement, 2,398,000 tons of iron ore, 1,546,964 tons of steel, 550,600 tons of sponge iron, 88,450 tons of zinc, 28,675 tons of aluminum, 25,560 tons of copper, 600 tons of molybdenum concentrate, 500 tons of cast iron and 60 tons of precious metals concentrate.

Furthermore, the exchange saw trade of 1,661,569 tons of commodities worth more than $872 million on both domestic and export pits of its oil and petrochemical trading floor.

Items traded on this floor included 437,457 tons of bitumen, 434,000 tons of vacuum bottom, 393,840 tons of polymeric products, 186,000 tons of lube cut, 148,735 tons of chemicals, 40,080 tons of sulfur, 15,868 tons of oil, 5,268 tons of petroleum products, 790 tons of gas feedstocks and 550 tons of insulation.

Last was the IME's side market on which the exchange traded 121,814 tons of commodities.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

MA