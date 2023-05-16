22,000 ha of land being prepared for National Housing Movement across country

TEHRAN- The acting head of the National Land and Housing Organization announced the preparation of 22,000 hectares of land for the implementation of the National Housing Movement Plan across the country.

Arsalan Maleki said that the organization has 727 preparatory projects in the operational stages in the country, of which 680 projects with an area of 22,000 hectares belong to the National Housing Movement Plan.

The most preparation projects in the country are underway in Isfahan province and the most physical progress of these projects (about 65 percent) is in Zanjan province, he added.

National Housing Movement to construct four million housing units in four years is one of the major plans of the current government in the housing sector.

According to the plan, out of these four million residential units, 3.2 million units will be constructed in cities and 800,000 units in villages, some of these units are currently being constructed after providing lands and preparing the necessary conditions.

After National Housing Action Plan (started in 2018), National Housing Movement is the government’s second major program to provide affordable housing units for the low-income classes.

The operation for the construction of 209,212 residential units of the National Housing Movement began in February 2022.

The ceremony to begin the mentioned operation and also to launch some development projects in the housing sector was attended by former Transport and Urban Development Minister Rostam Qasemi.

Also, in July 2022, the minister inaugurated a project for the construction of the first group of affordable housing units for laborers under the framework of the National Housing Movement.

