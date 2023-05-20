IGTC’s annual gas transmission expected to hit 280b cubic meters

TEHRAN – Natural gas transmission via Iran’s national network is expected to reach 280 billion cubic meters in the current Iranian calendar year 1402 (began on March 21), Iranian Gas Transmission Company (IGTC)’s Managing Director Gholam-Abbas Hosseini announced.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 27th Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition (Iran Oil Show 2023) on Saturday, Hosseini said the volume of gas transmitted through the country’s network increased by 2.2 percent in the previous year.

As IRNA reported, the official said NIGTC delivers natural gas to 2,200 pressure reduction stations, cities, and large industries such as petrochemicals and power plants.

“Gas is also stored at Shourijeh and Sarajeh storage facilities and injected into oil wells at three points,” he added.

Hosseini noted that NIGTC operates the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC)’s largest physical asset which is the country’s national gas network, saying: “In total, there are 39,000 kilometers of high-pressure gas transmission lines, 90 pressure reduction stations, 61 operating yards and 330 compressors operating under NIGTC across the country.”

According to the official, the company also managed to complete 107 cases of major overhauls last year, and while conducting smart tracking on 3,000 kilometers of pipelines, 1100 cases of small repairs and 48,000 kilometers of leak detection were also carried out on the facilities and lines operated by the NIGTC.

Operating the largest natural gas network in West Asia, NIGC has been continuously expanding this network into the country’s most remote areas so that currently over 98 percent of the urban population, as well as 90 percent of the country’s rural population, have access to natural gas through this huge network.

IGTC, as the NIGC’s subsidiary in charge of the management, maintenance, and operation of the country’s national gas network, has been working around the clock to ensure a safe, secure, and sustained supply of natural gas throughout the country all year long, especially during the cold seasons.

