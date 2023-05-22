Commodities worth nearly $791m traded at IME in a week

TEHRAN- During the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) witnessed trade 3,168,012 tons of commodities and 500 vehicles with a total trading value of nearly $791 million, posting growths of seven percent and 26 percent in volume and value of trades compared with the week before that.

As reported by the IME’s Public Relations and International Affairs Department, the exchange saw on its metals and minerals trading floor trade of 2,622,139 tons of commodities worth more than $560 million.

On this floor the IME sold 1,277,140 tons of cement, 658,173 tons of steel, 536,000 tons of iron ore, 184,000 tons of sponge iron, 7,695 tons of aluminum, 5,050 tons of copper, 1,710 tons of zinc, 200 tons of molybdenum concentrate and 500 vehicles.

Furthermore, the IME witnessed on both domestic and export rings of its oil and petrochemical trading floor 443,453 tons of commodities valued at more than $205 million.

Commodities traded on this floor included 118,437 tons of bitumen, 100,000 tons of vacuum bottom, 95,560 tons of polymeric products, 66,000 tons of lube cut, 42,418 tons of chemicals, 18,920 tons of sulfur, 3,057 tons of base oil, 120 tons of gas feedstocks and 100 tons of insulation.

The IME also traded within the same week 102,420 tons of commodities on its side market.

As previously reported, IME witnessed trade of 11,429,496 tons of commodities with a total trading value of more than $2.5 billion on its physical market during the first month of the current Iranian calendar year (ended on April 20).

As reported by the IME’s Public Relations and International Affairs Department, the exchange saw on its metals and minerals trading floor, trade of 9,646,113 tons of commodities valued at more than $1.5 billion.

On this floor the IME sold 5,109,245 tons of cement, 2,398,000 tons of iron ore, 1,546,964 tons of steel, 550,600 tons of sponge iron, 88,450 tons of zinc, 28,675 tons of aluminum, 25,560 tons of copper, 600 tons of molybdenum concentrate, 500 tons of cast iron and 60 tons of precious metals concentrate.

Furthermore, the exchange saw trade of 1,661,569 tons of commodities worth more than $872 million on both domestic and export pits of its oil and petrochemical trading floor.

Items traded on this floor included 437,457 tons of bitumen, 434,000 tons of vacuum bottom, 393,840 tons of polymeric products, 186,000 tons of lube cut, 148,735 tons of chemicals, 40,080 tons of sulfur, 15,868 tons of oil, 5,268 tons of petroleum products, 790 tons of gas feedstocks and 550 tons of insulation.

Last was the IME's side market on which the exchange traded 121,814 tons of commodities.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

MA