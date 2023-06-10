Britain defeat Iran at 2022 IWBF World Championships

TEHRAN – Holders Britain defeated Iran 90-59 at the 2022 International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) World Championships on Saturday.

Team Melli are scheduled to face the U.S. and Iraq in Group F on Monday and Wednesday, respectively.

Group A consists of Australia, Italy, Brazil and the UAE. Egypt, Germany, Canada and Thailand are in Group B and the Netherlands, Argentina, South Korea and France are drawn in Group C.

The competition was originally scheduled for November 16 to 27, 2022 but was postponed until June 9 to 20, 2023.

The first unofficial Wheelchair Basketball World Championships for men was held in 1973, with Bruges, Belgium being the first host city.

The U.S. are the most decorated team in the competition with six titles.