Iran lose to Britain at IWBF World Championships

TEHRAN - Iran lost to Britain 64-44 in the 2022 International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) World Championships on Sunday.

Iran will play the losers of the U.S. and the Netherlands in the bronze medal match on Tuesday.

Team Melli had lost to holders Britain 90-59 in their first match.

Iran were also defeated against the 2020 Tokyo champions U.S. 82-74 in the competition.

Iran also defeated Iraq 83-41, France 89-79 and Germany 70-68 in the competition underway in Dubai, the UAE.

The competition was originally scheduled for Nov. 16 to 27, 2022 but was postponed until June 9 to 20, 2023.

The first unofficial Wheelchair Basketball World Championships for men was held in 1973, with Bruges, Belgium being the first host city.

The U.S. are the most decorated team in the competition with six titles.