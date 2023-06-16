Iran wheelchair basketball march into World Championships semifinals

TEHRAN – Iran beat Germany 70-68 in the 2022 International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) World Championships on Friday.

Iran will play the the Netherlands in the semifinals.

Team Melli lost to holders Britain 90-59 and the 2020 Tokyo champions U.S. 82-74 in their first two matches.

Iran also defeated Iraq 83-41 and France 89-7 in the competition underway in Dubai, the UIAE.

The competition was originally scheduled for Nov. 16 to 27, 2022 but was postponed until June 9 to 20, 2023.

The first unofficial Wheelchair Basketball World Championships for men was held in 1973, with Bruges, Belgium being the first host city.

The U.S. are the most decorated team in the competition with six titles.