Iran beaten by the U.S. at 2022 IWBF World Championships

TEHRAN – Iran lost to 2020 Tokyo champions the U.S. 82-74 in Group D of the 2022 International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) World Championships on Monday.

Team Melli had lost to holders Britain 90-59 in their opening match.

Iran will face Iraq on Wednesday in Group D in their last match in the preliminary round.

Group A consists of Australia, Italy, Brazil and the UAE. Egypt, Germany, Canada and Thailand are in Group B and the Netherlands, Argentina, South Korea and France are drawn in Group C.

The competition was originally scheduled for Nov. 16 to 27, 2022 but was postponed until June 9 to 20, 2023.

The first unofficial Wheelchair Basketball World Championships for men was held in 1973, with Bruges, Belgium being the first host city.

The U.S. are the most decorated team in the competition with six titles.