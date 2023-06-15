Iran into 2022 IWBF World Championships QFs

TEHRAN – Iran defeated France 89-79 in 2022 International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) World Championships on Thursday.

Team Melli had lost to holders Britain 90-59 and the 2020 Tokyo champions U.S. 82-74 in their first two matches and defeated Iraq 83-41 in their last match of Group D.

Iran booked their place in the event’s final eight.

The first unofficial Wheelchair Basketball World Championships for men was held in 1973, with Bruges, Belgium being the first host city.

The U.S. are the most decorated team in the competition with six titles.