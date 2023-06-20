Iran make history in 2023 IWBF World Championship

TEHRAN – Iran won their first ever medal at the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) World Championships.

Team Melli beat the Netherlands 72-54 in the bronze medal match on Tuesday in Dubai, the UAE.

Iran lost twice to titleholders Britain and 2020 Paralympics champions the U.S. and defeated Iraq, France, Germany and the Netherlands in the prestigious tournament.

Britain and the U.S. will lock horns in the final on Tuesday.

The competition was originally scheduled for Nov. 16 to 27, 2022 but was postponed until June 9 to 20, 2023.

The first unofficial Wheelchair Basketball World Championships for men was held in 1973, with Bruges, Belgium being the first host city.

The U.S. are the most decorated team in the competition with six titles.