Export from Isfahan province increases 38% in 2 months on year

TEHRAN- The value of non-oil export from Isfahan province increased by 38 percent during the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-May 21), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, the director-general of the customs department of the province announced.

Rasoul Kouhestani-Pajouh said that 280,000 tons of products worth $248.939 million were exported from the province in the mentioned 2-month period, indicating one percent growth in terms of weight year on year.

He named Iraq, Pakistan, Turkey, Afghanistan, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the major export destinations of the province’s products.

As announced by the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran’s non-oil trade stood at 25.732 million tons worth $15.454 billion during the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year.

Mohammad Rezvani-Far put the country’s 2-month non-oil export at 21 million tons worth $7.513 billion, and that of import at 4.732 million tons valued at $7.941 billion.

He said that the export rose 12.6 percent in weight, but dropped 13.7 percent in value, and import fell 8.7 percent in weight and 4.7 percent in value in the first two months of this year, as compared to the same period of time in the previous year.

He named China, Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and India as the top five export destinations of Iranian non-oil goods in the mentioned two months, and China, the UAE, Turkey, Germany, and Russia as the top five sources of import.

