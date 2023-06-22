Iran know opponents at 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup qualifiers

TEHRAN – Iran are drawn in Group C of the 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup Qualifiers along with Lebanon, Kyrgyzstan (H) and the Maldives in the draw ceremony conducted at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday.

A total 31 teams were drawn into eight groups with the eight group winners and seven best second-placed teams among all groups qualifying for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024.

These 15 teams will join the Host Member Association (MA), to be determined at a later stage and who will receive automatic qualification, to form the final cast at the tournament.

DRAW RESULT

Group A: Thailand (H), Turkmenistan, Hong Kong, China, China PR

Group B: Indonesia (H), Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, Macau

Group C: Iran, Lebanon, Kyrgyz Republic (H), Maldives

Group D: Vietnam, Korea Republic, Nepal, Mongolia (H)

Group E: Tajikistan (H), Myanmar, Palestine, India

Group F: Kuwait, Bahrain (H), Timor-Leste, Brunei Darussalam

Group G: Uzbekistan (H), Iraq, Malaysia, Cambodia

Group H: Japan, Chinese Taipei (H), Australia