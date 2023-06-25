Iran’s women fifth at 2023 AVC Challenge Cup

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Australia 3-1 (25-20, 19-25, 25-18, 25-20) in the 2023 AVC Challenge Cup for Women on Sunday.

Iran lost to Chinese Taipei and Vietnam and emerged victorious over Hong Kong, Uzbekistan, the Philippines and Australia in the competition.

Vietnam will meet Indonesia in the final on Sunday, while India and Chinese Taipei lock horn in the bronze medal match.

The tournament has brought 11 Asian teams together in Gresik, Indonesia.

The 2023 Asian Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup is the fourth edition of the Asian Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup, an annual international volleyball tournament organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) with Indonesian Volleyball Federation (PBVSI).

The tournament is being held in East Java’s Tri Dharma Petrokimia Gresik Gymnasium, Indonesia from June 18 to 25.