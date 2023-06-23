Iran victorious over Uzbekistan at 2023 AVC Challenge Cup

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Uzbekistan 3-0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-18) at the Tri Dharma Petrokimia Gresik Gymnasium in the 2023 AVC Challenge Cup for Women on Friday.

Opposite Aytak Salamat led all scorers on the board, charting a total of 15 points. Outside hitter Fatemeh Khalili contributed in double-digits, scoring13 points to help in the victory.

Ezozakhon Sativoldiyeva topscored for Uzbekistan with 14 points.

Iran completed the Classification round as the third-ranked team in Pool F, and will now await their match-up for the 5th – 8th semifinal match scheduled on Saturday.

Uzbekistan fell to 4th in Pool F, while waiting for their opponents in Saturday.