Iran victorious over Uzbekistan at 2023 AVC Challenge Cup
June 23, 2023 - 14:16
TEHRAN – Iran defeated Uzbekistan 3-0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-18) at the Tri Dharma Petrokimia Gresik Gymnasium in the 2023 AVC Challenge Cup for Women on Friday.
Opposite Aytak Salamat led all scorers on the board, charting a total of 15 points. Outside hitter Fatemeh Khalili contributed in double-digits, scoring13 points to help in the victory.
Ezozakhon Sativoldiyeva topscored for Uzbekistan with 14 points.
Iran completed the Classification round as the third-ranked team in Pool F, and will now await their match-up for the 5th – 8th semifinal match scheduled on Saturday.
Uzbekistan fell to 4th in Pool F, while waiting for their opponents in Saturday.
