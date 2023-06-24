Iran overpower Philippines at 2023 AVC Challenge Cup

TEHRAN - TEHRAN – Iran swept past the Philippines 3-0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-16) in the 2023 AVC Challenge Cup for Women on Saturday.

Iran will play Australia on Sunday for the fifth place.

The tournament has brought 11 Asian teams together in Gresik, Indonesia.

The 2023 Asian Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup is the fourth edition of the Asian Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup, an annual international volleyball tournament organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) with Indonesian Volleyball Federation (PBVSI).

The tournament is being held in East Java’s Tri Dharma Petrokimia Gresik Gymnasium, Indonesia from June 18 to 25