Chinese Taipei sweep Iran at 2023 AVC Challenge Cup

TEHRAN - Chinese Taipei went for a strong finish in Preliminary Round of the 2023 AVC Challenge Cup for Women by sweeping Iran 3-0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-13) on Tuesday.

Hitters Chang Li-Wen and Lin Shu-Ho provided consistent performances, suiting up nearly all match long. They delivered double-digit markers, with 16 points and 13 points respectively.

Team Melli will meet Vietnam in Pool F on Wednesday.

The tournament has brought 11 Asian teams together in Gresik, Indonesia.

The 2023 Asian Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup is the fourth edition of the Asian Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup, an annual international volleyball tournament organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) with Indonesian Volleyball Federation (PBVSI).

The tournament is being held at the Tri Dharma Petrokimia Gresik Gymnasium, Gresik, East Java, Indonesia from June 18 to 25.