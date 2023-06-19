Iran beat Hong Kong at 2023 AVC Challenge Cup

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Hong Kong 3-2 (22-25, 25-20, 25-17, 19-25, 15-8) in the 2023 AVC Challenge Cup opening match on Monday.

Team Melli will meet Chinese Taipei on Tuesday in Pool B.

The tournament has brought 11 Asian teams together in Gresik, Indonesia.

The 2023 Asian Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup is the fourth edition of the Asian Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup, an annual international volleyball tournament organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) with Indonesian Volleyball Federation (PBVSI).

The tournament is being held in Tridharma Sports Hall, Gresik, East Java, Indonesia from June 18 to 25.