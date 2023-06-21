Vietnam too strong for Iran at 2023 AVC Challenge Cup

TEHRAN - Vietnam cruised into a 3-0 match (25-10, 25-9, 25-18) against Iran in the 2023 AVC Challenge Cup for Women on Wednesday.

In the match held in the Pool F match-up in East Java’s Tri Dharma Petrokimia Gresik Gymnasium, Vietnam scored with 46 attacks, 7 blocks and 5 service winners.

Captain Tran Thi Thanh Thuy delivered keyed 12 points in Vietnam’s sweep of Iran.

Iran tried to spark a run in the third set, but Vietnam surged forth with momentum on their side for their third consecutive win in the competition.

Vietnam will capitalize on this momentum against Chinese Taipei to dispute the top position in Pool F on Friday.

Meanwhile, Iran will look to win against Uzbekistan for a better stake at the rankings during the earlier match.