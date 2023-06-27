Continuation of Iran-Russia cooperation amid Western sedition 

In a report, Kayhan discussed Raisi's phone conversation with Putin. It wrote: In a phone conversation with Putin, Ebrahim Raisi stated that Iran supports Russia's national sovereignty.

Stating that we consider the presence of extra-regional forces as a threat to all the countries of the region, Raisi added: "We follow the events in the Caucasus region with sensitivity and seriousness and we believe that the conflicts in the Caucasus should be resolved with the role of the countries of the region." Considering the recent armed rebellion in Russia and the conditions in the Caucasus, Putin emphasized the negative consequences of the actions of extra-regional forces in these events and the need to solve the problems through the cooperation and coordination of the neighboring countries.

The presidents of Iran and Russia also reviewed the bilateral economic and trade relations and emphasized the rapid implementation of the agreements and expressed the Tehran-Moscow cooperation model in the North-South corridor as a successful example of the interaction of the two countries, which can be extended to other areas.

Etemed: Why can we hope for a ceasefire between Iran and the West?

In an analysis, Etemad discussed the Iran-U.S. nuclear agreement. It wrote: Reports indicate that Washington and Tehran are negotiating new agreements that would limit Iran's nuclear capabilities. While Joe Biden has said that the Iran nuclear agreement is "dead", it seems that a new kind of agreement is being formulated. The new understanding between Iran and the other side would limit Iran's uranium enrichment level to 60% and reduce the new American sanctions. In addition, Iran will avoid attacking American contractors in Syria and Iraq, will increase cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency and will refuse to send ballistic missiles to Russia. This agreement will be a complete ceasefire. Although the ceasefire does not help postpone Iran's nuclear weapons capability, it prevents the situation getting worse and keeps the hope of peace alive in the future.

Vatan-e-Emrooz: America doomed to lose against Iran's perseverance

In a note, Vatan-e-Emrooz addressed the failure of the U.S. policies against Iran and said: The logic of the politicians of the Trump administration was that imposing unilateral crippling sanctions against Iran will either bring this country to the negotiating table or completely overthrow the Islamic Republic. In this way, a 5-year campaign of brutal pressure against Iran was launched, which tried to ban third countries from doing business with Tehran in order to destroy the country's economy. But things did not go according to plan and now we see that Iran has significantly increased uranium enrichment, has advanced military relations with Russia, continues to develop its drones and missile capabilities, and thanks to Beijing, has been able to normalize its relations with its main regional rival, Saudi Arabia. This process caused the Biden government to acquiesce to the agreement with Iran despite its interests. Whether the U.S. wants a ceasefire or continues to pressure Tehran to defeat it, it will find itself in a lose-lose situation because Iran revives itself diplomatically.

Iran: Non-Aligned Council!

In an article, the Iran publication addressed the failure of the opposition and said: Some groups and currents in recent months tried to glorify themselves in the political scene and to establish the scenario of "collapse and division" of Iran with the dream of unity and solidarity.

However in the first step, due to the violent motives and the ambitions of their leaders, they faced nothing but collapse. The current news of "Komalah" should be taken into consideration in the continuation and completion of the story of the collapse of the foreign-based anti-Iranian opposition minority camp. What has been heard about these currents in the last few months, who had set up their operations rooms in the Western capitals under the name of "Solidarity Council", shows that their fate was like Komolah. After ineffective seditions in Iran they tried to create a new plan with some figures such as Hamed Esmaelion and Golshifteh Farahani at Georgetown University in Washington, but this coalition also collapsed in less than two months due to internal fights and the removal of well-known figures from the group.

