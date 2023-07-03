Does Malley's suspension signal a change in negotiations?

Siasat-e-Rooz dedicated its editorial to Iran-U.S. negotiations and wrote: While the process of negotiations to cancel sanctions on Iran is being pursued, reports surfaced on Thursday that Robert Malley, the U.S. Special Envoy for Iran, has been placed on leave without pay.

Although some media outlets inside and outside Iran are trying to convey this idea that Malley's suspension may signal a possible change in the American negotiating team that would provide an opportunity for Iran, the truth is that America's internal issues are not an issue that Iran wants to formulate its policies based on. Certain developments such as the failure of American orchestrated Arab-Israeli consensus against Iran, the imminent Iran’s full membership at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Raisi's trip to Latin America, Macron's telephone conversation with Raisi coupled with a sharp increase in Iran's oil exports indicate that the scenario of isolating Iran regionally and globally have come to naught. This trend has caused the Republicans to take advantage of the Iran issue to put pressure on the Democrats. All these actions are related to the internal division and electoral competition in the U.S., and it cannot be considered a sign of a change in Washington's negotiation behavior, and the change of people like Robert Malley should not be considered as a sign of change in Washington’s behavior. So, we should not enter into negotiations with this country with a miscalculation.

Vatan-e-Emrooz: Security diplomacy

In an analysis, Vatan-e-Emrooz discussed the attack of the Albanian police on the MKO camp and said: With the recent attack of the Albanian police on the "Ashraf 3" camp, the police of this country seized most of the equipment belonging to this group, such as computers and the original servers. This is perhaps the worst news for the Hypocrites (MKO/MEK) and their supporters, that there is a possibility that all this information (from servers) will be provided to the security forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and this means blinding many of their areas inside and arresting many of their associates. In recent years, the Islamic Republic of Iran has shown serious determination to deal with any instances of threat to its interests, and it seems that European countries and even the United States have well understood the message of Iran's "threat against the threat" strategy. The cancellation of the annual gathering of the Hypocrites in France, the legal move of the Albanian police in raiding the camp of terrorists and subsequently the phone call between Macron and Raisi, the statement by the U.S. State Department that it does not support the Hypocrites, and the extreme fear among the group’s leaders that they may be extradited to Iran show that Tehran’s security diplomacy has worked.

Iran: Continuation of European show

In a note, the Iran newspaper addressed the new European sabotage following the talks between Iran and the United States. It wrote: The claim of refusing to lift sanctions on Iran's missile program was raised after the United States violated its commitment and unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal. Europe also put on display a failed policy on the global stage as it took no step, however small, to respect this agreement. Now, after America is forced to hold purposeful talks with the Islamic Republic, Europe is trying to bring new issues to the negotiation table by merely focusing on its own interests. Although the situation has led Washington to reduce tension with Iran, Europe prefers to continue its disruptive role in opposing the current trend. A possible violation of the JCPOA commitments by Europe, in case it is revived, would mean nothing more than repeating Donald Trump's policy toward the nuclear deal, and naturally Europe is expected to face stronger reactions from the Islamic Republic.

Sobh-e-No: Intensification of Islamophobia in the West after September 11

In a commentary, Sobh-e-No wrote: Islamophobia was promoted following numerous changes in the historical relations between the Islamic world and the West, and this problem emerged in various forms from the beginning of the 20th century. The procedure shows that the rulers in France are afraid of the increase in people's tendency toward Islam. Without a doubt, the origin of this hatred basically goes back to the racist, cultural, and psychological factors and the colonial discourse of the rulers of this country. As a result, Westerners tried to launch propaganda campaigns against the Muslim community during these years. Part of this problem is rooted in the increase in Muslims’ immigration to Sweden. So, efforts to tarnish their image became a norm for Western countries. Islamophobia worsened after the September 11 attacks. Western governments wanted to portray Muslims as Salafists, Takfiris, and Daeshis in order to prevent them to gain power in the West.



