Commodities worth nearly $652m traded at IME in a week

TEHRAN- During the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) witnessed trade of 2,658,800 tons of commodities with a total trading value of nearly $652 million on its physical market.

As reported by the IME’s Public Relations and International Affairs Department, the exchange saw on its metals and minerals trading floor trade of 2,094,221 tons of commodities valued at more than $396 million.

On this floor the IME sold 1,143,335 tons of cement, 614,000 tons of iron ore, 201,211 tons of steel, 142,100 tons of sponge iron, 15,631 tons of copper, 6,615 tons of aluminum, 1,210 tons of zinc, 210 tons of molybdenum concentrate and 75 tons of precious metals concentrate.

Based on this report, the exchange saw trade of 400 kg of saffron on its agricultural trading floor.

Moreover, the IME witnessed on both domestic and export rings of its oil and petrochemical trading floor 508,488 tons of commodities worth nearly $236 million.

Commodities traded on this floor included 151,320 tons of bitumen, 150,000 tons of vacuum bottom, 124,096 tons of polymeric products, 49,708 tons of chemicals, 24,000 tons of lube cut, 4,678 tons of oil, 3,692 tons of petroleum products, 825 tons of sulfur, 340 tons of water proofing material and 100 tons of feedstocks.

The IME also traded within the same week 56,091 tons of commodities on its side market.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

