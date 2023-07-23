Russia beat Iran to win 2023 Nation's Cup

TEHRAN – Russia beach soccer team defeated Iran 4-3 on Sunday to win 2023 Nation's Cup.

Mehdi Mirjalil, Mohammad Mokhtari and Mohammad Masoumizadeh were on target for Iran.

Alexey Makarov (two goals), Ali Mirshekari (own goal) and Ostap Fedorov scored for the Russian team.

Team Melli had defeated Senegal 5-1 and the UAE 10-0 in their first two matches.

The four-team tournament was held at the Nova arena in Saint Petersburg, Russia from July 21 to 23.

Team Melli participated in the tournament as part of preparation for the 2023 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, which will be held in Dubai, the UAE from Feb. 15 to 25.