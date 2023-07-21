Iran down Senegal at 2023 Nation's Cup

TEHRAN – Iran national beach soccer team started the 2023 Nation's Cup on high.

Team Melli defeated Senegal 5-1 in their opening match on Friday.

The four-team tournament is being held at the Nova arena in Saint Petersburg, Russia from July 21 to 23.

Iran will face the UAE and Russia on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Team Melli are taking part in the tournament as part of the 2023 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, which will be held in Dubai, the UAE from Feb. 15 to 25.