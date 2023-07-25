Netanyahu's dream for Iran was realized in Israel

In an analysis, Kayhan addressed the tension and crisis in Israel and said: Three months ago, Benjamin Netanyahu, the controversial and radical Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, claimed in a media interview that he is entirely focused on Iran, but it seems that Netanyahu's view of Iran has made him forgetful of the crisis and internal turmoil in Tel Aviv.

Protestors were looking for an opportunity to tell Netanyahu if they see him closely: "Leave Iran, think about us." The truth is that the "end of Israel's artificial regime" is no longer something that only the media can talk about, but it is the Zionists themselves who shout on the streets by holding back-to-back protests. Netanyahu's controversial judicial plan was approved on Monday despite the fact that chaos, widespread protests and strikes across the occupied lands pushed the Israeli regime into a new stage of self-willed internal crisis. Many had warned against the approval of the bill and said would mean "the end of Israel". Simultaneous with the approval of Netanyahu's plan in the Knesset, Yair Lapid, the opposition leader, called for the start of a nationwide strike. Now the Zionist regime is in a situation that it sought to create in Iran until just a few months ago!

Ham Mihan: How will Iran deal with regional security arrangements and possible interim agreement?

Ham Mihan discussed the issue of an interim nuclear agreement between Iran and the United States with Hadi Khosrowshahin, an expert on international issues. He says: An interim or unwritten agreement has several points that Iran may be sensitive to. It is for this reason that Iran may not accept it or demand more concessions from the United States. From Americans’ point of view reduction in regional tensions, multiple issues surrounding Iran’s nuclear program, exchange of prisoners and security arrangements in the region are seen altogether. Due to the incoming U.S. presidential election, the Ukraine war and competition with China, Washington does not want to get involved in another preoccupation in the remaining time to the presidential polls and is looking for an interim agreement. Moreover, based on unofficial evidence and news, Iran has slowed down its enrichment program to some extent, but regarding regional arrangements, Tehran looks at it as a pressure tool, and in return will demand more concessions. That is, Iran will not admit to ceding its regional role and will demand more concessions for reducing tensions.

Shargh: When America's concern prompts Blinken to visit Middle East

In a commentary, Shargh discussed America's concerns and said: The White House move in issuing a statement, denying any efforts that the Biden government is seeking to reach an agreement with Iran, a phone conversation between Blinken and Netanyahu to allay Tel Aviv's concerns about open and hidden diplomacy of the Biden government, emphasis by the U.S. secretary of state that Washington is not currently focused on revitalizing the JCPOA, as well as a letter by 35 congresspersons from the House of Representatives to activate the trigger mechanism against Iran were only part of the struggles of the United States in the last few days. On the other hand, the Americans themselves, like Israel, are worried about changes in the Middle East (with a focus on a change in Saudi political and diplomatic approach after it restored relations with Tehran, healed the rift with Syria and helped return Damascus to the Arab League coupled with Riyadh's meeting with Palestinian groups). These concerns prompted Anthony Blinken to travel to Saudi Arabia. The frequent visits of Biden’s government officials to Saudi Arabia show that the White House is determined to heal the rift in relations between Washington and Riyadh.

Arman-e-Melli: Why did America and England oppose Iran to host a world summit?

Arman-e-Melli commented on the recent U.S. move which prevented Iran to host a maritime summit in October. It said: America once again showed its arrogant nature by preventing Iran to host the annual meeting of World Maritime Day. According to Haghighatpour, an expert on international affairs, the more the Islamic Republic becomes active on international political and economic scenes, the more the United States will be worried. Therefore, in order to increase the worries of the United States, we must expand our communications with other countries. The coercive action of the United States is due to this country's evilness that is making a serious effort to isolate the Islamic Republic. But Iran, as a regional power, has always been the harbinger of stability and protector of safe and secure navigation, and it is the American and British governments that have interfered with Iranian ships and cargoes in many places, both in regional and distant waters, with threats and even illegal moves in violation of international law. They have, in fact, interfered with peaceful trade.