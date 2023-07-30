Car manufacturing rises 30% in 4 months on year

TEHRAN- Car manufacturing in Iran rose 30 percent in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-July 22), as compared to the same two months in the previous year.

According to the director general of the Iranian Industry Ministry’s Auto Industry Office, Iranian carmakers managed to manufacture over 443,000 vehicles in the mentioned four months, IRNA reported.

Abdollah Tavakoli Lahijani said that during the mentioned four months the country’s automakers produced nearly 363,000 passenger cars, registering a 41 percent rise compared to the same period of the last year.

The production of various types of trucks also increased by 52 percent, year on year, the official said.

In the first four months of this year, about 990 vans were produced, which shows a 60 percent growth compared to the same period last year. During this period, nearly 715 minibuses and buses were also produced, which represents a three percent growth compared to the same period last year.

Car manufacturing in Iran increased by 39 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1401 (ended on March 20), as the Iranian carmakers manufactured 1,347,394 vehicles in the mentioned year.

In the past year, 1,182,078 passenger cars were manufactured in the country, registering a 35-percent rise year on year.

Vans accounted for the lion’s share of the production in the past year, as 125,507 vans were manufactured, with a 56-percent growth.

In the past year, 34,136 trucks were manufactured, with a 150 percent rise.

The manufacturing of buses stood at 1,391, and minibusses, and middle buses at 1,118, registering a growth of 88 percent and 11 percent, respectively.

Also, about 450,000 motorcycles were manufactured in the previous year, with a 61.2 percent rise year on year.

Meanwhile, the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (known as OICA) ranked Iran sixth in the world in terms of car manufacturing growth in 2022.

According to the OICA data, car manufacturing in Iran increased by 19 percent in 2022, as the country manufactured 1.064 million vehicles in the mentioned year, while the figure was 894,000 in 2021.

The international organization in its annual report released in mid-March had ranked Iran as the world’s 16th largest automaker in 2022.

EF/MA